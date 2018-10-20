The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who resurfaced Friday afternoon in Jerusalem where he was seen praying will reveal his ordeal in the hands of the Nigerian Military, who allegedly abducted him last year September.





The Director of Media and Publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said Kanu will take his time to rest before making an official release.





“We thank God for our leader, he was seen today (Friday) in Jerusalem praying at the Wailing Wall.





“I think he will take his time and rest, but very soon, he will speak to the world on his travails.”





Asked if the group knew how he landed in Jerusalem, since he was allegedly abducted by Nigerian military in his house in Umuahia, Powerful said, “that is what our leader will tell the world when he addresses.”





Powerful when asked if Kanu contemplates returning to Nigeria said he does not know, but doubts if he will do so.