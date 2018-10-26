



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday released its provincial list of candidates for presidential and national assembly elections.





This was in line with Section 31 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended which states “The commission shall, within seven days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish same in the constituency where the candidate intends to contest the election.”





The final day for submission of names of presidential candidates and Senate/House of Reps was last Thursday.





The list was pasted at its headquarters as well as its offices across states of the federation.

Among presidential candidates on the list are President Muhammadu Buhari (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Obadiahia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Olusegun Mimiko of Zenith Labour Party(ZLP).





In Anambra, incumbent Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife are listed to contest.





Mr Leo Nkedife, Head Voter Education and Publicity, in the state said the names “will equally be published in all the constituencies and local government headquarters where elections will hold”.





In Anambra Central Senatorial District, the published candidates are Mr Charles Odunukwe of Peoples Democratic (PDP), Umeh of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Ekwunife of All Progressives Congress (APC).





In South Senatorial District, Sen. Andy Uba of the APC, Mr Chukwunedum Ubah of the PDP and Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu of APGA made the list.





For North Senatorial District, Sen. Margery Okadigbo of the APC, Oduah of the PDP and Chief Chinedu Emeka of APGA made the provisional list.





Nkedife said the list of governorship and House of Assembly candidates will be published on November 2.





In Bayelsa, immediate past Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure Lawrence Ewhrujakpo is the PDP candidate. He will contest against Capt. Mathew Karimo of the APC.





Bayelsa East – Edwin Blessing Ipigansi (PDP) and Bishop Degi Eraumieyo (APC) will square it up. In Bayelsa Central, Douye Diri (PDP) and Festus Daumeri (APC) will slug it out.





For the Sagbama-Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Famous Daumeigha (APC) and Fredrick Agnes (PDP); Yenagoa-Opokuma, Osomkeme Blankson, APC and Steve Azaiki PDP; Southern Ijaw, Preye Oseke, APC.





Others are Ogbia Federal Constituency, Samuel Ogbuku (APC), Fred Obua (PDP); Brass, Isreal Sunny-Goli, APC and Marie Ebikake, PDP.





In Lagos, NAN reports that 50 candidates are contesting for the three Lagos senatorial seats from 25 political parties.





There are 249 candidates across 30 political parties contesting the state’s 24 seats in the House of Representatives.





A breakdown of the list showed that the Lagos West Senatorial District has the highest contenders of 22 candidates. Lagos East and Lagos Central had 15 and 13 contestants.





Political parties fielding candidates in Lagos West are: Accord, AA, ADP, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, ANP, APM, CAP, DPP, GPN, MPN, NCP, ND, PDP, PPN, PRP, PT, PPC, UDP and YPP.





Political parties fielding candidates in Lagos East are: Accord, ACD, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, CAP, DPP, ID, MPN, PDP, PPN, PT and PPC.





In Lagos Central, the following parties have candidates: Accord, ACD, ADC, APC, ANP, FJP, ID, LM, MPN, PDP and PT.





For the House of Representatives seats, of the 30 political parties participating, only PDP, APC and ADC are fielding candidates in all the 24 federal constituencies. Others did not.





In Ogun, outgoing Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) is on the list of senatorial candidates of the APC.





The other APC candidates are Chief of Staff to the Governor Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) and Senator Lekan Mustapha(Ogun East).





For the House of Representatives son of former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Hon. Olumide Osoba, is listed for Obafemi – Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency seat.





The others are Jimoh Ojugbele (Ado/Odo/Ota), Sulaiman Ismail (Ijebu North, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside constituency), Ibrahim Isiaka (Ifo/ Ewekoro Federal Constituency), Edun Oladapo, (Abeokuta South Federal Constituency), Biyi Otegbeye (Egbado South and Ipokia), Kayode Oladele(Egbado North, Imeko Afon) Osunsanya Korede(Ijebu North, Ijebu -Ode, Odogbolu) and Adewunmi Onanuga (Ikenne, Remo North, Sagamu).





Senatorial candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are: former Speaker Titi Oseni – Gomez (Ogun Central), Mr. Adedeji Ashiru (Ogun East) and Mr. Babatunde Ogunola (Ogun West).





In FCT, those contesting for the Senate are Sen. Zaphaniah Jisalo (APC); Sen. Philip Aduda, (PDP); Esther Audu, (ADC) and Eric lbe, (SDP).





For the House of Representatives (AMAC Bwari) are Lamorde Hallilu (APC) Micah Jiba (PDP); and Ene Idoko-Abel (ADC).





In Benue State, former Governor Gabriel Suswam PDP) will battle Senator Barnabas Gemade (SDP), Joseph Akaagerger (APGA) and Former Benue State Internal Revenue Service Chair Mrs Mimi Orubi (APC) will contest for the Zone A Benue North East senatorial seat.





For Zone B Benue North West Senatorial district the top candidates are Senator George Akume (APC) and Chairman House Committee on Businesses (PDP)





In Zone C which Senator David Mark is vacating, former Minister Abba Morro (PDP) is running against former permanent Secretary of Defence, Okibe Onoja Mike (SDP).