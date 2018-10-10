Thereafter, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, referred the Bill to the Committee on INEC, which is expected to report back to the full plenary on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018.
According to the Twitter handle of the Senate President, @SPNigeria, speaking on the bill, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senators Kabiru Gaya and James Manager, called for the INEC Committee to re-review the Bill.
The Electoral Act is the framework governing all electioneering activities in Nigeria.
