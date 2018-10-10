The Amendment of Independent National Electoral Commission Act of 2010 on Wednesday, passed the second reading stage on the floor of the Senate.Thereafter, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, referred the Bill to the Committee on INEC, which is expected to report back to the full plenary on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018.According to the Twitter handle of the Senate President, @SPNigeria, speaking on the bill, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senators Kabiru Gaya and James Manager, called for the INEC Committee to re-review the Bill.The Electoral Act is the framework governing all electioneering activities in Nigeria.