



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has prophetically declared that Nigeria will be great again.





The Vice President stated this at the 58th Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at National Christian Centre, Abuja.





In what he described as prophetic a declaration over Nigeria, Osinbajo said that the season for Nigeria’s promotion and progress has come.





“This anniversary is an opportunity to bless our nation. This 58th year of Nigeria’s independence will mark a great new beginning of peace, prosperity, abundance.





“Nigeria, you will be exalted, you will not fall, you will excel, you will rise beyond the imagination of the world and you will be a pride to Africa and the world.





“This is the season of your exultation, Nigeria, the season of your renewal, season of your restoration.





“All that we have lost will be restored; where we have failed, we will succeed. We declared that deaths and destruction, every device of Satan have failed over Nigeria.”





Osinbajo also prayed for the family of the deceased pilot in the Nigerian Air Force jet that crashed on Friday during rehearsal for the celebration of Independence anniversary, Squadron Leader Baba Bello, and two survivors.





Prominent dignitaries at the event included: Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, wife of former Vice President, Victoria Aguyi Ironsi, wife of former Head of State, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and former Head of Service, Ama Pepple, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff,





Special prayers were offered for the progress of Nigeria and for God’s grace to enable Nigerians elect people with his fear and respect in preparation for the 2019 general election.





One hundred and twenty trumpets were blown in honour of fallen Nigerian heroes.