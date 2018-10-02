Senator Hope Uzodinma has defeated Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu to win the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial ticket.





Uzodinma recoreded 423,895 votes to pick the party’s ticket in the election conducted on Tuesday.





Nwosu came seventh with just 10, 329 votes.





The result was signed by the returning officer, Ahmed Ali Gulak.





We had earlier reported that Gulak disappeared from his hotel room and his whereabouts unknown.





This was after he had addressed newsmen about 11.30 Monday night, where he announced the postponement of the election to Tuesday.





Gulak was said to have abandoned his hotel room, leaving other members of the committee behind.