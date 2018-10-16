Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose is expected to report at the Econimic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today to respond to allegations against him.Fayose’s tenure expires today as his successor Kayode Fayemi steps in.The ex-governor told Peoples Democrtic Party (PDP) governors and leaders at a valedictory dinner for him on Monday in Abuja that he would “stay and fight this battle”.He said: ‘Tell them at the Villa; my name is Ayodele Fayose, Peter the Rock. By the Grace of God, I will be at the EFCC on Monday by 1pm. I am not a coward.“Let it be said to them that today is their own. Tomorrow is our own. I will not run away, they will rather run away. They took me to Court 13 years ago, I won after eight years.“They harassed my family and I got judgment three times against them. This time will not be an exception. Those who wait for me will wait in vain. EFCC is no court”.The EFCC said it had prepared three teams of investigators to quiz the former governor.Those at the ceremony were Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); and the National Chairman of the PDP Uche Secondus.Secondus urged the EFCC to follow the rule of law and the constitution in trying Fayose.“The world is watching, international communities are also watching what will happen to this gentleman that has performed well in Ekiti.“So when you invite him and he honours it, he is not a coward. If you tamper with his Human Rights and you detain him the whole world will cry out’’. “Ekiti State is not the same anymore. If you go to Ekiti now you can see the best of the roads, one of the longest bridges, buildings infrastructure and development in all facets“We are proud of you as PDP governor. We are also proud of other governors of PDP. In fact, for this country, the PDP governors have set the pace for development all over our states.“I am proud to say that all over our states around the country, you can see great achievements of our government.’’Secondus added that the party was also proud of the choice of the former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.The PDP in a statement yesterday by spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan, also alleged plans by the EFCC to detain Fayose indefinitely on the Federal Government’s order.