



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he would rather die than join forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in order to avoid being persecuted.





Fani-Kayode said this while reacting to reports making the rounds that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Iyiola Omisore had allegedly retrieved their passports back from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and travelled to America.





The former minister in a post on his official Facebook page, said he did not blame Obanikoro and Omisore for joining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in order to avoid being persecuted.





Fani- Kayode, therefore, urged Nigerians to stay strong and remain focused, noting that time has come for Nigerians to enthrone justice, fair play and equal opportunities.





He wrote: “I am not surprised that my good friend, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Iyiola Omisore have got their passports back from the EFCC and are now in America.





“I do not blame them for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution. Some are strong whilst others are weak. I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari.









“We must stay strong and focused and refuse to be distracted. We must enthrone justice, fair play and equal opportunities for every Nigerian regardless of his faith, ethnic nationality or circumstances of birth.





“Ours is to speak for the weak, the poor, the voiceless and the oppressed.”