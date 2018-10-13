Super Eagles, on Saturday, trashed Libya, 4 - 0 in the first leg of their African Nations Cup qualifiers.At the Akwa Ibom International Stadium venue of the match, Jude Ighalo scored a hat trick and Samuel Kalu scored the fourth goal as the match hit the 90 th minute to make it four goals.Nigeria needed to win this match as the Super Eagles lost their opening fixture of the qualifiers at home to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2 – 0, and then defeated Seychelles 3 - 0 away from home.After this encounter, the Super Eagles will travel to meet the Knights of Libya for the return leg on Monday.