Several Igbo groups have called for wider netting and shopping by the winner of the PDP Presidential ticket, Atiku Abubakar in the choice of his vice presidential candidate.The groups are World Igbo leadership, Education and Cultural Council, Igbo Information and Communication Council, Igbo Bu Igbo Foundation, Igbo Peoples Congress and Igbo Aborigines.The groups listed some Igbos they want Atiku to consider to include Osadebe Ibegbu, a South Africa-based Abia professional; Chief Okey Nwagbara, an Abuja-based lawyer and quantity surveryor; Dr Greg Ibe of Gregory University, Uturu Okigwe; Mr Peter Obi; Senator Ike Ekweremadu; and Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.The groups warned against picking candidates “based on money they have or just their names and noise they make.”