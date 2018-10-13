Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he will not waste time in choosing his cabinet members if elected Nigeria’s president.Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Atiku said his cabinet will be ready before President Muhammadu Buhari vacates offices.Atiku is seeking to displace Buhari under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).His comment is apparently a direct shot at the president who took six months before unveiling his cabinet after he was elected in 2015.According to Atiku, the country needs a decisive leader “to get Nigeria working Again.”He wrote: “If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgainEconomic experts had said Bubari’s delay in choosing his cabinet affected the nation’s economy as well as the smooth running of government.But the president had defended his decision, saying his government received the hand over notes from the outgoing government “only four days before taking over”.“Impatience is not a virtue. Order is more vital than speed. Careful and deliberate decisions after consultations get far better results. And better results for our country is what the APC government for change is all about,” he had said at the time.