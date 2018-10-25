 Idris Akali: Faces of alleged killers of Army General (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Idris Akali: Faces of alleged killers of Army General (PHOTOS)

3:29 PM 0
A+ A-

Faces of the alleged killers of Major General Idris Alkali, retd, have been revealed.

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday declared wanted some suspects behind the disappearance of the former Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army.

General Alkali was declared missing since September 3, 2018.

The Command had declared that anyone with useful information on how to get the underlisted persons should not hesitate to inform the police or any relevant security outfit.


Here are the faces of the alleged killers:










YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top