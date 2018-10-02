Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, who is jostling to oust Governor Akinwumi Ambode from Lagos state government house, on Tuesday stormed Island to the warm embrace of supporters.The aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was in his ward in Lagos Island where he pledged to be loyal to the people.In his tweet, he told the crowd: “Today at my ward in Lagos Island. Thank you Lagosians for the massive support and endless outpouring of affection. I pledge to be loyal to you, the people of Lagos. Your mandate is sacred and it must be to the benefit of the generality of our people.’’The aspirant had also tweeted warning amorphous groups to desist from tarnishing his reputation.“Good morning dear Lagosians, it has come to my attention that a group by the name Sanwoolu Support Group has been claiming to speak for me. While I hope to be the governor of all, I denounce the activities of any amorphous groups. Their opinion does not represent me. Thank you.’’He came out apparently for the governorship primary which held in many local governments in Lagos state on Tuesday, an exercise some described peaceful, fair and credible.Aye Dee @MrAyeDee tweeted that contrary to what @AkinwunmiAmbode was hoping and praying for, APC Lagos primaries have been Credible, Free, Fairand devoid of Violence.“No one can come forward later and say @JideS did not get the legitimate mandate of the people…’’