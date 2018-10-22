The Afrobeat musician said though he's friends with the Nigerian Vice President, he has to hold forth to his late father's views on politics and politicians."Vice President Osinbajo came to me, to my house for support, he's standing here and Ii am saying this here, but I told him I can't support because of my father's support and he understands because he's my friend, so he understands," Femi said.On Saturday, October 2018 during the just concluded Felabration 2018, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the New Afrikan Shrine in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.Osinbajo had visited the shrine on the invitation of Femi Kuti after the VP had requested to have a feel of what the shrine looks like.During Osinbajo's visit to the New Afrikan Shrine on Saturday, October 20, 2018, Femi told the crowd at the Felabration 2018 all that transpired between himself and the VP."He said he wanted to come to shrine to see what everybody is saying about Shrine and I am happy that he came and saw that we are not crazy here. He said he didn't know this place was this big," Femi said.Femi Kuti alongside the positive force band also entertained Osinbajo and guests with songs and musical instruments display during his visit.