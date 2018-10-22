



Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says he is not a magician who would make the challenges facing the state to disappear within a day.





He said this on Sunday while speaking at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Ado-Ekiti, where a thanksgiving mass held for the inauguration of his government.





He was sworn in on Tuesday.





“Yes, we know there are huge expectation from width and breadth of the state and we won’t disappoint them,” he said.

“I am not a magician but a child of the Almighty God because some people believe all the challenges facing Ekiti state will disappear within in a day. Yes By Almighty God’s grace, it will surely disappear.”





The former minister appreciated the Catholic and other churches for their “unwavering support”.





“Our emergence is to make a difference in the life of Ekiti state and the lives of our people, to serve and not be served and to show that the power of the people is greater than that of those in power,” he said.





“We have a lot of work to do and this is a collective rescue mission, to reclaim our land and restore our values, so we seek Ekiti kete cooperation. Within the next one year, Gossy water will be back.”





Felix Ajakaiye, presiding priest of the church, prayed for Fayemi and Bisi, his wife, and the state in general.





He tasked the governor and his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi to work hard to fulfil their electoral promises and minimise wastage in government.





Dignitaries at the event were Iyiola Omisore, Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in the last Osun guber poll; Bamidele Olomilua, former governor of Ondo state; Eniola Ajayi, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Hungary; Opeyemi Bamidele, a former federal lawmaker; Adedayo Adeyeye, a former minister, among others.