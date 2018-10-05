Osun State Governor-Elect, Gboyega Oyetola has said he is full prepared for governance and would not be needing any tutelage when he assume office, assuring the party leadership that he will not disappoint them.





Oyetola spoke just as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) asked him to run an all-inclusive government and work to carry along the party’s last alliance with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in other to cement the alliance.





Oyetola who presented his certificate of return to the APC national Chairman in company of the state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said having learnt the rudiments of administration; he will work to build on the legacies left behind by the outgoing governor.





He said “I must thank Mr. President for his support throughout the period and coming to campaign during the period and giving me massive support. I thank the chairman who literally moved his base from Abuja to Osun. I thank you for the fact that I happen to be the first product of direct primary which everybody is now copying.





“I thank the leadership of the party and the governors, starting with the governor of Kano state who headed the campaign team. All the governors played a vital role to ensure we secure victory. I am happy that at the end of the day, the best emerged and the best party won the election.





“By the grace of the Almighty God, we really are going to build on the legacy of Ogbeni Aregbesola, especially infrastructure and the economy. I am going to be running an all-inclusive administration.





“My guiding value will be accountability and integrity. I want to be able to show case the developmental agenda of Osun that everybody will be proud of. I will not disappoint you because I am prepared for the job. I have learnt the rudiments of administration and I believe that by the grace of the Almighty God, one year from now, we will have cause for celebration.”







