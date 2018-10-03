So Governor Ambode has finally accepted defeat. Congratulated Sanwo-olu and says APC is a great party.



Issorite. So How will he now convince Lagosians to vote and support a man he said was mental patient and was spending fake dollars? — ıfý™ (@nnekei) October 3, 2018

I’m just curious as to how Governor Ambode is going to Campaign with Sanwo-Olu and Convince us to Vote for someone that was Spending Fake Dollars and isn’t mentally stable — Damilare.E.Lawal (@DamilareELawal) October 3, 2018

What this Governor Ambode congratulatory speech to Babajide Sanwo-Olu means is; At the end of the day, godfatherism will always prevail over everything. — WunderKid (@Wunderkid__) October 3, 2018

Many are concerned how Governor Ambode will campaign for the same Babajide Sanwo-olu he attacked during a press conference.



The life we live is transient and the spoils of war aren't worth keeping.

He'll work and wholeheartedly support the APC. — #WeWillBeOkOneDay (@adahfact) October 3, 2018

So Governor Ambode finally concedes defeat, congratulates the winner of the APC primaries, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and is also ready to work with him,ok so he's now going to campaign for the fake dollar spender and someone that he said isnt 'mentally fit' to govern us,i seeeee — TOLUWALASE (FCA) (@firstclassjerry) October 3, 2018

I pray and wish God did a miracle and make Ambode the Governor of Lagos State come 2019, I will like to see where Dr Idiat Adebule, Governor Ambode's Deputy who badly betrayed him will hide her face. "Eyele ba onile je, ba onile mu" but left him in his days of troubles. — OONI OF ABUJA 🔴 (@Deji_OoniAbj) October 3, 2018





Governor Ambode lost the APC primaries to BabaJide Sanwo-OLU in what may be seen as a controversial primaries.



The real Question is what does Lagos state hv against Ambode? How a sitting Governor lost a party primary with an Underwhelming minority vote remains rather puzzling.Governor Ambode lost the APC primaries to BabaJide Sanwo-OLU in what may be seen as a controversial primaries.The real Question is what does Lagos state hv against Ambode? pic.twitter.com/xBtCbtylcs October 3, 2018

Shortly after Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, addressed a press conference, where he conceded defeat and congratulated Jide Sanwo-Olu, his opponent in the state’s All Progressives Congress governorship primary election that held on Tuesday, some Nigerians on social media have been reacting.While some Twitter users commended the governor for his calm approach, some wondered how the matter degenerated thus far and others wondered how he would sell the APC governorship candidate to Lagosians, considering the things he had said about it.On Sunday, during another conference, Ambode had alleged that Sanwo-Olu was once arrested in the US for spending fake dollars in a nightclub. He also claimed Sanwo-Olu had been rehabilitated at the Gbagada General Hospital. He said that these allegations made him unfit to govern the state.Some reactions below...