» » » How will Ambode convince Lagosians to vote 'a mental patient and was spending fake dollars?'

Shortly after Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, addressed a press conference, where he conceded defeat and congratulated Jide Sanwo-Olu, his opponent in the state’s All Progressives Congress governorship primary election that held on Tuesday, some Nigerians on social media have been reacting.

While some Twitter users commended the governor for his calm approach, some wondered how the matter degenerated thus far and others wondered how he would sell the APC governorship candidate to Lagosians, considering the things he had said about it.

On Sunday, during another conference, Ambode had alleged that Sanwo-Olu was once arrested in the US for spending fake dollars in a nightclub. He also claimed Sanwo-Olu had been rehabilitated at the Gbagada General Hospital. He said that these allegations made him unfit to govern the state.

Some reactions below...

















