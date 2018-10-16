



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has alleged that Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike’s attempt to destroy the party became pronounced after his bid to become Governor Tambuwal’s vice failed.





Eze said that Senator Magnus Abe has been working hard to destroy the APC having been promised by Wike to take over as Governor in 2013.





He said that Wike was venting his frustration on the APC after he failed to install Tambuwal as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who had allegedly promised to make him his vice.





According to Eze, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, the recent court judgement nullified the indirect governorship primary that produced Tonye Cole as the party’s standard bearer and ceaseless peddling of falsehoods immersed with propaganda were handiwork of Abe and Wike “mainly targeted to ridicule Pastor Tonye Cole, the flag-bearer of APC in the 2019 general elections.”





He said that the plot was hatched by the duo to weaken APC in the state, ensure it has no candidate to fly its governorship flag next year and secure an effortless victory for Wike to continue as governor of the state.





“Sadly, Wike found solace in the political misfortune of Senator Magnus Abe whose political blunder have placed him in quagmire and awkward situation to be used as a destructive tool to achieve what is currently happening in Rivers State today,” he noted.









“The plot became more pronounced, important and a do-or-die project for the duo immediately Governor Wike’s scheme to become the vice presidential candidate of the PDP failed with the failure of the Sokoto’s state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to clinch the presidential ticket of the party then the plot for easy clinching of a second term for Wike and to pass the baton on to Magnus Abe in 2023 becomes deadly and imperative.





“This has resulted to the desperation by the duo and their misguided aides that cajoles up all sort of funny and falsehoods in order to ruin the person and personality of a world respected and renowned figure like Pastor Tonye Cole the divinely anointed next Governor of Rivers State come 2019.





“The devious plot will surely run into the rocks as the coming of Tonye Cole wasn’t man-made but divinely set up to rescue Rivers State from the hands of confused elements whose major aim is to loot the common patrimony of Rivers State with impunity and ensure insecurity as a means of governance.





“This notwithstanding, the fact remains that if this plot is not arrested now and those involved in the devious moves punished accordingly, it might snowball into a political crisis, which may affect the 2019 elections in the State.





Eze, a former Spokesperson of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, also condemned the protest by some persons allegedly identified as supporters of Senator Abe, on Friday, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.





He continued, “What is the essence of the protest after Senator Abe and his misguided group were celebrating the judgement that placed Rivers State as a laughing stock before the International community indicating that the so called judgement has no bearing or effect on with the State structure of the party or the election of Pastor Tonye Cole as the APC Flag-Bearer or any candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections.





“I note with happiness that not minding all these unwarranted distractions by Abe, the APC Rivers state Chairman, Ojukaye Amachree has presented candidates of the party with their certificate of return and INEC form CF1 for the 2019 general elections”, he said.





Eze commended the National Working Committee, NWC, for “appealing against Justice Chinwendu Nworgu unfortunate judgement to demonstrate that Wike and Abe evil partnership will not stand.”