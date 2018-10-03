



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has taken a swipe at Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye.





Osinbajo used the politician, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to describe Nigerians as the most humorous people in the world.





Osinbajo spoke at the dinner and gala night held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to mark the nation’s 58th independence anniversary.





The Vice President explained that apart from being one of the happiest and most optimistic people, Nigerians were the most humorous people on earth.





He supported his claim with Melaye’s recent claim that he was abducted on his way to a court in Kogi State and had to spend 11 hours on a tree.





Although Osinbajo did not mention the names of the Senator, the events he mentioned clearly pointed in their direction.





Osinbajo said, “A few years ago, a poll reported in the British Independent Newspaper declared us the happiest people on earth. The same poll said that we were also amongst the most optimistic people on earth, despite everything that we’ve experienced as a nation.





“I agree with both assessments, in other words, that we are possibly one of the happiest in the world, but I must also add that we are, by far, the most humorous people on the face of the earth.





“Well, if you don’t agree with me, but I can tell you so many reasons why we are the most humorous. A few months ago, an important Nigerian politician who was on his way to a trial in a court said he was abducted and after he escaped from his abductors, he remained hiding on a tree for 11 hours.





“The most interesting part of that story is that many people online in particular, on the Internet, started to tell stories of different birds and how long those birds could remain perched on a tree. All these were the Nigerian contributions to that story.”