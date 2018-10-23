



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed who actually stops Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo from sacking corrupt government officials.





Recall that Osinbajo had yesterday lamented that religious leaders always intervene whenever he tries to dismiss corrupt people around the government.





But Omokri has come up to say that the Vice President was not telling the truth.





According to the him, it was actually President Muhammadu Buhari who stops Osinbajo from sacking corrupt politicians and not religious leaders.





Omokri tweeted, “@ProfOsinbajo claims that when he plans to sack corrupt persons, religious leaders call him to beg him not to.





“Osinbajo is only saying half the truth. When Osinbajo suspended the allegedly corrupt NHIS boss, it was @MBuhari, not religious leaders, who recalled him.”