



The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Friday raised alarm over an alleged assassination attempt on his life.





Melaye alleged that the Aide-De-Camp to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello mobilized some police officers from the Mopol unit to assassinate him.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmaker claimed that Yahaya’s ADC and the police officers stormed his residence in his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede at about 1 a.m.





Disclosing that he has evidence of their invasion, Melaye vowed to drag them to the United Nations, UN, and International Criminal Court of Justice.





He tweeted, “Two i/c mopol, OC SARS and 2 1/c SARS and 3 full load of policemen illegally arranged by ADC to Kogi State Governor came to my country home in Aiyetoro Gbede to possibly assassinate me at 1am. I have profound evidence of this. I will take them up on this. I will write the UN and ICC.”