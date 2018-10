A former President, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Jonathan insisted that the Waziri of Adamawa was in a better position to take Nigeria from being the world’s headquarters for extreme poverty to being the global hub for prosperity and happiness.





In a statement on his Facebook page, Jonathan maintained that Abubakar was the best candidate to take over power in 2019.





He wrote: “I congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, and by the grace of God and the votes of Nigerians, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.