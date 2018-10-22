



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resurfaced online after over one year in hiding.





While his supporters were still trying to authenticate a video of Kanu posted online on Friday, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lawyer, said Kanu would address the public on Sunday.





After some technical glitches, Kanu spoke around 6pm on Sunday and here are some reactions on social media.

I just saw that indeed the Nigerians is afraid of this NNAMDI KANU, see fear EVERYWHERE!! just 40 mins broadcast. OMG and even buhari has lost Sleep. Someone should tag lie mohammed — De pounds onlineDigital Marketing (@poundsndollars) October 21, 2018

Lol... Bubu has apologized to Israel. And forgiven Nnamdi Kanu... Hard guy — Oßkar (@Aries_St_Oskar) October 21, 2018

"I decree that there is no longer South East or South South Nigeria, it shall be known as Biafra, without referendum nothing will happen in Nigeria. IPOB will not participate in any election and that position will never change "

Nnamdi Kanu — Abiola The Patriot (@Busaayo) October 21, 2018



Today, same Kanu during his press conference acknowledged those PDP guys Fayose, FFK Abaribe etc.



But, When Nnamdi Kanu was at the peak of his madness, he was supported by PDP legislators, PDP Governors & PDP chieftains.Today, same Kanu during his press conference acknowledged those PDP guys Fayose, FFK Abaribe etc.But, @adeyanjudeji want me to believe Kanu is working for APC. October 21, 2018

Nnamdi Kanu should pipe down with this "bringing back hell with me"



Biafra is a dead cause. — Gustavo Odenigbo (@Draay_ish) October 21, 2018

Calling Nnamdi Kanu a bigot is even elevating the scam. Dude is a fraud. The whole IPOB thing is a money spinning racket. How did he leave Nigeria? How did he get to Israel? How is he surviving in Jerusalem? Donations dude is collecting from ignorant followers worldwide is .... — Ediong (@Ediong) October 21, 2018

IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu is totally committed to restoring Biafra and must at all times protect the interests of the people of Biafra. We are not part of any Nigerian politics and will not get involved with any political party. What we want is a date of a referendum! @Amaka_Ekwo October 21, 2018

Did Nnamdi Kanu remember folks who died in the needless crisis he stoked/ he is still stoking as well those in prison across the country?

But he remembered his dog Jack.

That dude is a demagogic scam.

I hope his people see through his deceit and scam before too late. — Olufemi Olanipekun (@FMOlanipekun) October 21, 2018

It will be interesting to see the reactions of those who castigated Buhari for Operation Python Dance when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu returns and his troop start exhibiting their indiscretions again and Buhari refuses to send the Pythons



Let’s do it for the optics. — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) October 21, 2018

Hearing the voice of my Eminent Leader Nnamdi KANU restored sanity to me.. I’m well relieved — Kingsley Bytec0de (@Bytec0de_) October 21, 2018

I didn't listen to Nnamdi Kanu, but from the social media survey I strongly believe he had more respect when he hadn't spoken than now that he has. — Prince Joshua Rogers (@sirjosh001) October 21, 2018

Today everyone was interested in listening to a castigated Today everyone was interested in listening to a castigated #NnamdiKanu broadcast,both his followers and his enemies. The little time he spoke, the level of followership he enjoys and his command is next to None for any present politician in Nigeria. October 21, 2018

Nnamdi Kanu is a very funny being. — OJADILI II © (@WilliamsXL) October 21, 2018