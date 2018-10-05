



Seven members of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday night died in an accident along the Gumel/Babura Road.





The accident was reported to have occurred while they were on their way home after the party’s senatorial primaries which held in Gumel, the headquarters of Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State.





They were said to have left Gumel for their home town, Gwiwa, after casting their votes.





It was gathered that the accident was caused by over-speeding, involving a bus with registration number XB 421 KZR and a Golf car with registration number AA 87 MAN.

The two vehicles veered off the road and somersaulted. Six occupants of the bus and one in the Golf car died.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told DailyTrust that the accident was caused by over speeding.





SP Jinjiri added that the remains of the seven dead passengers have since been released to their relatives for burial.





Meanwhile, Jigawa Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, was elected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District.