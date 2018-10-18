Former Juventus striker, Gonzalo Higuain has revealed why his move to Chelsea didn’t pull through during the transfer window in the summer.Higuain said his reunion with the Blues boss, Maurizio Sarri failed because Chelsea chiefs did not want him at the club.Sarri wanted to sign the striker when he took charge at Chelsea, but a transfer never materialised and the Argentine joined AC Milan instead.Higuain set a new Serie A scoring record at Napoli under Sarri, and Chelsea fans were excited at the prospect of the 30-year-old joining his former manager at Stamford Bridge.Sarri contacted Higuain about a potential move to the London club, but the forward claims Chelsea’s reluctance pushed him to Milan.“Sarri was the only one to want me at Chelsea,” Metro UK quoted Higuain as saying.“Everybody wanted me at AC Milan, while in London I was only wanted by the manager.“AC Milan insisted to sign me, Elliott did a big effort for me and Leonardo, Maldini and Gattuso know the club very well. I really appreciated their approach during the negotiation.”