Gonzalo Higuain has said he was “kicked out” of Juventus this summer as a result of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.Juve broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €100million and Higuain left to join AC Milan soon after.According to the Argentina striker, the issues began back in May when he was left out of the starting line-up for the Coppa Italia final.“Inside me, I had the feeling something had something was broken that day. Then they signed Ronaldo.“It wasn’t my decision to leave. I gave everything for Juve. I won many trophies then, after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a jump in quality and they told me that I couldn’t stay and they were trying to find a solution,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.Higuain, in two seasons with the club, won two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.But despite being made to leave, he said he does not bear any ill feeling for the club.“My feelings are that of affection because they really looked after me,” the 30-year-old said.“Both teammates and fans gave me so much affection.“But I did not ask to leave. Effectively, everyone says it: they kicked me out. At Milan, I immediately received a lot of love and that is how they convinced me [to join].”