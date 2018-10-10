Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has condemned a former Lagos State governor and the All Progressives Congress Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for advising the Federal Government to convert unused land to grazing reserves.It said the APC chieftain was free to play politics the way he liked, but cautioned him against toying with people’s lives by making outlandish propositions.Reacting to a statement credited to Tinubu in which he attributed the herdsmen’s attacks in parts of the country to scarcity of water and grazing land, Afenifere Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the ex-governor was only endorsing the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association’s position to convert the entire country into a cattle colony.Tinubu who was speaking at The Nation/TVC seminar in Abuja on Monday had said, “Unoccupied, isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected states.”But Afenifere rejected his position, insisting that it stood on the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference which affirmed ranching as a way out of the herdsmen’s killings.It said, “We totally reject this position as it is very backward in modern times and contrary to the consensus of all peace-loving Nigerians that what we need to solve the herdsmen’s siege on farmers is to have ranches.“Senator Tinubu has lived in very enlightened societies like the United States and Britain; If he was still living in any of such countries, would he suggest that grazing routes should be established at this age and time.”The association added, “We admonish him that he is free to play his politics the way it suits him but he should thread softly in playing games with the lives of our people by making outlandish propositions on issues which have been settled.“Tinubu can give his residence in Bourdillon for cattle colony but our people will not accept their land being converted into cattle grazing routes.”