Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, INM, otherwise known as Shi’ites on Tuesday stormed Abuja again and consequently clashed with security agents.





The Shi’ites members were protesting against the continued detention of thier leader, El-Zazakky.





The protesters were in their numbers matching to the Central Business District of Abuja when they were stopped by men of the Nigeria Police, who fired gunshots and teargas to disperse them.





Several persons were injured.





More to come…