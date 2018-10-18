



Moses Adeoye, treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, has been killed by suspected gunmen at his residence.





TheCable gathered that Adeoye was murdered Wednesday evening in Otun, Moba local government area of the state.





A source who spoke said the gunmen didn’t take any of his valuables or properties.





Confirming the incident, Caleb Ikechukwu, Ekiti state police public relations officer, said an investigation has commenced on the matter.





He said: “The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we have started our investigation to make you we apprehend all the perpetrators of this act.





“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti state that the police is on top of this matter.”