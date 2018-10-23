Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have allegedly kidnapped two staff of the state owned median station, the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service, Keffi outstation.It was learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday October 20, 2018, at about 10:pm after the victims were said to have closed from work.Confirming the incident the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state command, superintendent of Police, Idirissu John Kennedy, said the case was reported at the Keffi Divisional Police headquarters that two staff of NBS Keffi station were kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.Those kidnapped were Mr. Jerry Jojo-Gana and Mr. Friday Uboh, popularly known as “Why Me”.His words: “The case was reported to Keffi Divisional Police headquarters that two staff of NBS Keffi were kidnapped at about 10:pm on October 20, 2018.”According to the police image maker, the police swung into investigation to ensure that the victims were released, appealing to the members of the public to cooperate with the police to achieve success in that regard.He, however, urged the authority of NBS and families of the victims to exercise patience as the police is working round the clock to ensure the freedom of those kidnapped.John-Kennedy explained that more adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of people across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state.He, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to re-strategise to curb the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminal elements in the state, warning them to repent or drastic measures would be taken against anyone caught perpetrating crime.