Twenty-four hours after it was reported on the story of a 24-year-old Tiv lady, Joy Terna, who had her right hand chopped off by marauding herdsmen in Giza, Nasarawa State, while four months pregnant, Governor Samuel Ortom has played host to the victim and appealed to the Federal Governments to pay attention to the plight of victims of herdsmen crisis in the state.Joy Terna was among the Tiv-speaking victims of Giza attacks earlier in the year, currently taking refuge at the Abagena IDPs camp in the outskirt of Makurdi, the state capital.Receiving the victim in Makurdi alongside her now five months old baby she successfully delivered after the attack, Governor Ortom said he decided to host the victim after he read a report of her plight in the Vanguard of Sunday October 14.While commending the efforts of officers and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke to stem the crisis in the state, Ortom maintained that the victims needed more support from the Federal Government to overcome their challenge and rebuild their destroyed communities.According to Ortom, “the victims are eager to return to their ancestral homes, especially now that the level of rainfall has dropped to allow for the reconstruction of the destroyed communities.“I appeal to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victim.”The governor directed Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to step up food distribution at the various IDPs camps across the state.He also directed his personal physician, Dr. Zulum Gbaa, to attend to the victim at the Benue Government House and give her full medical attention, even as he promised to revisit the IDP camps to assess their current conditions with a view to taking more steps to alleviate their sufferings.Victim’s reactionThe victim, Mrs. Erna, had earlier informed the governor that she sustained her injury when the herdsmen attacked her community leaving her for dead.Mrs. Terna, who was accompanied by her mother, said since the incident took place in January, she had been at the Abagana camp, where they had been sustained by supplies from Ortom administration.She said her family lost everything to the attack and appealed for food and other necessary supplies, including shelter.