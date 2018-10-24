The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has signed an Executive Order banning various fees collected by some principals, headteachers and other school officials.He also approved N200m as car and housing loans for teachers in public schools in the state to boost their morale.The governor disclosed that the loans would be disbursed on or before November 15 adding that payment of arrears of salaries owed by the last administration would commence any moment from now.Speaking on Wednesday after signing the order Fayemi said it provided for free and compulsory education in government primary and secondary schools.The executive order, according to him, imposed stiffer sanctions and penalties for school principals and headteachers extorting pupils by collecting illegal fees.The governor stated that he signed the executive order because of reports that school heads were still collecting illegal fees after his proclamation last week banning education taxes.He added that some principals and headteachers were still extorting students under the pretext of collecting “voluntary donations.”Fayemi stressed that the executive order would prevent such illegality in schools, eliminate school dropouts and as well as encourage children enrollment.He urged parents to report any head of schools who asked their children for money to the Ministry of Education for necessary action.