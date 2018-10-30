A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Michael Adedeji, who was shot in the head by gunmen on Friday has died in the hospital.Adedeji, 40, representing the Ekiti South-West constituency II, was shot by gunmen who attacked him while returning to Ado Ekiti, the state capital from Akure, Ondo State capital.The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeniran Alagbada, confirmed his death to journalists on Monday.He said the lawmaker died Monday morning at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.He had earlier been treated at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.Speaking with journalists on the matter, the Speaker, who alleged that his attackers were assassins, said, “Nothing of his belongings was taken away by the assailants. Some people threatened him on Facebook that they would deal with him for betraying ex-Governor (Ayodele) Fayose before he was shot. They were not happy with the way he was cooperating with Fayemi.“They trailed him from Akure and when he thought he could reverse and escape, they shot him at close range, so the killing was predetermined.”Alagbada alleged that another lawmaker, Mrs Cecilia Dada, was being threatened by members of the Osoko Mass Movement, a political platform of Mr Fayose, that they would deal with her.“We have prepared a letter to security agencies and we are going to hold a plenary to decide when the burial will hold.”Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi has described the killing as unfortunate and shocking, urging the security agencies to fish out the killers and also stop all politically-motivated killings.Fayemi spoke while swearing in the new Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda and Dapo Kolawole as Commissioner for Finance.He said the state would put up new security measures to tackle all forms of killings in the state.“This death came to us as unfortunate and shocking. But we are going to put up new security measures to ensure that Ekiti is safe for all of us. The kind of security we are going to put in place won’t be one that will make government part of security agents like we have in the past. We will allow them do their jobs while we provide the needed logistics.“This is a challenge that the security agencies must do more to protect our people. They have to be alive to their responsibilities,” he said.