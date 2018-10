Incumbent Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa on Monday secured the mandate of party members in the state to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections.Announcing the result of the primaries held in the state, Chairman of the committee that conducted the exercise, Sen. Abubakar Yaradua, said Badaru scored 3,123 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr Ubale Hasheem, who garnered 54 votes.Yaradua explained that 3,828 delegates across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state, participated in the election.According to him, 35 votes were declared invalid while 500 of the delegates collect ballot papers but did not vote.In his acceptance speech, Badaru described the endorsement as a “vote of confidence” for him to continue the good work he had started.“I promised you that you will never regret voting me to recontest in 2019 general eletions.“I also hope that the gesture will bring more unity among all APC members, to ensure massive victory in the general elections,” the governor said.