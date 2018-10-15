



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has dispelled the rumour that the Presidency was not happy with the way Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted party primaries.





This is contained in a statement on Sunday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar.





“Presidency has no quarrel with us over the conduct of our primary elections conducted recently in the state.





“Ours is much more cleaner, healthier and peaceful than many other states across the country,” NAN quoted him as saying.





However, Ganduje has inaugurated 12-man high-powered reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved APC members.





Ganduje, who, inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Kano, said: “The committee will reconcile our party members as a result of the emergence of some few issues after the conduct of the primary elections, excluding Presidential and Gubernatorial primaries of which we had single candidate for each of the two positions.





“Normal misunderstanding as seen after the primaries in the state are normally unavoidable in democracy. Particularly in the practice of party politics.





“The committee will come up with a strategy that will bring in amicable reconciliation of the party members as we are approaching general elections.





“It will also come up with a strategic approach in building strong party cohesion. Are part of the terms of reference,” he highlighted.





Ganduje said that ‎it was only in the Presidential and Gubernatorial primary elections, the process was conducted without any contenders in the two positions.





‎The committee is chaired by ‎Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Speaker of the State Assembly, Kabiru Rurum,. Yusuf Ata, Gen Jafaru Isah (rtd) and Amb. Kabiru Rabi’u, Sabo NAN on and Dr Maikano Rabi’u.





Others are Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Barrister Umar Danlasan, Garba Yusuf Abubakar and Amadu Haruna Zago as members, while Musa Salihu Riruwai would serves as the Secretary of the Committee.‎





The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to government for further action.