



The Kano State House of Assembly Investigative Committee on the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said it will also investigate evidences presented.





Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, appeared before the committee on Thursday and insisted on the authenticity of the video clips.





Chairman of the panel, Babba Dan Agundi, said, “We will invite Jaafar and his lawyers again; we will give the Governor’s side the right to analyse the video.





“We shall also bring an independent experts not known to Jaafar and the Governor to also analyse the video.





“We will invite all the parties and our own independent experts to look at this issue.





“We are here to ensure that justice is done to everybody involved in this issue.”





On cross-examination by Kano Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Jaafar explained: “We invited the officials of the Amnesty International who certified the video.”





On the identity of the whistle blower, Jafar said, “in the spirit of universal principles of confidentiality, we cannot disclose our source.”





Jaafar who was accompanied by two lawyers, Bar. Isaac Ambode and Bar. Adam Bashir, arrived the premises around 1:15pm, under tight security.





Meanwhile, A.A. Umar and Co, a law firm which earlier agreed to offer legal services to Jaafar, withdrew their services in a letter sent to the Committee, citing “personal reasons.”





However, pro-Ganduje supporters, including some underage pupils, stormed the entrance of the panel venue, a scene some Nigerians have condemned.