



Amnesty International of Nigeria has raised the alarm over threats to the life of Jaafar Jaafar, a journalist with Daily Nigeria who exposed the video clips which captured the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe amounting to about $5million from contractors in the state.





The organization in a post on its verified Twitter page said Jaafar had gone into hiding following the threats to his life.





The organization noted that Jaafar by releasing the videos was only exercising his responsibility as a journalist to hold leaders accountable.





The tweet reads: “Since releasing videos governor of Kano state allegedly collecting bribe,Jaafar Jaafar has been receiving threats to his life that forced him to go into hiding.





“He has shown bravery and is only exercising his responsibility as a journalist to hold leaders to account.”





Meanwhile, the seven-man committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to investigate the matter had in a letter dated Oct. 19, 2018 requested Jaafar to appear before the committee on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Assembly’s Complex to deliberate on the authenticity of the video clip allegedly showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe.