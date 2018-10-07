Atiku has defeated 11 other presidential aspirants with 1532 votes to win the PDP Presidential Primaries held at the national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.ATIKU - 1532TAMBUWAL - 693BUKOLA SARAKI - 317RABIU KWANKWASO - 158DAVID MARK – 35 VotesJONAH JANG – 19 VotesTURAKI - 65SULE LAMIDO - 96ATAHIRU BAFARAWA - 48Dankwabo - 111MARKAFI - 74DATTI AHMED - 5Invalid Votes (void):68