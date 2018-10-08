Men’s nominees (30)

Women’s nominees (15)

Below is the full list of nominees for men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award announced on Monday:Sergio AgueroAlisson BeckerGareth BaleKarim BenzemaEdinson CavaniThibaut CourtoisCristiano RonaldoKevin De BruyneRoberto FirminoDiego GodinAntoine GriezmannEden HazardIscoHarry KaneN’Golo KanteHugo LlorisMario MandzukicSadio ManeMarceloKylian MbappeLionel MessiLuka ModricNeymarJan OblakPaul PogbaIvan RakiticSergio RamosMohamed SalahLuis SuarezRaphael VaraneAmandine HenryAmel MajriWendie RenardDzsenifer MarozsanLucy BronzeAda HegerbergSaki KumagaiMartaPernille HarderLindsey HoranFran KirbySam KerrLieke MartensMegan RapinoeChristine Sinclair(AFP)