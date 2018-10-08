Below is the full list of nominees for men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award announced on Monday:
Men’s nominees (30)
Sergio Aguero
Alisson Becker
Gareth Bale
Karim Benzema
Edinson Cavani
Thibaut Courtois
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne
Roberto Firmino
Diego Godin
Antoine Griezmann
Eden Hazard
Isco
Harry Kane
N’Golo Kante
Hugo Lloris
Mario Mandzukic
Sadio Mane
Marcelo
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Luka Modric
Neymar
Jan Oblak
Paul Pogba
Ivan Rakitic
Sergio Ramos
Mohamed Salah
Luis Suarez
Raphael Varane
Women’s nominees (15)
Amandine Henry
Amel Majri
Wendie Renard
Dzsenifer Marozsan
Lucy Bronze
Ada Hegerberg
Saki Kumagai
Marta
Pernille Harder
Lindsey Horan
Fran Kirby
Sam Kerr
Lieke Martens
Megan Rapinoe
Christine Sinclair
