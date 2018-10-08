 Full list of Ballon d’Or 2018 nominees | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Full list of Ballon d’Or 2018 nominees

Below is the full list of nominees for men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award announced on Monday:

Men’s nominees (30)

Sergio Aguero

Alisson Becker

Gareth Bale

Karim Benzema

Edinson Cavani

Thibaut Courtois

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne



Roberto Firmino

Diego Godin

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Isco

Harry Kane

N’Golo Kante

Hugo Lloris

Mario Mandzukic

Sadio Mane

Marcelo

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Neymar

Jan Oblak

Paul Pogba

Ivan Rakitic

Sergio Ramos

Mohamed Salah

Luis Suarez

Raphael Varane

 Women’s nominees (15)

Amandine Henry

Amel Majri

Wendie Renard

Dzsenifer Marozsan

Lucy Bronze

Ada Hegerberg

Saki Kumagai

Marta

Pernille Harder

Lindsey Horan

Fran Kirby

Sam Kerr

Lieke Martens

Megan Rapinoe

Christine Sinclair

