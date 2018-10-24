The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has published the names of its top 105 debtors.
According to the corporation, the “delinquent debtors”, whose names were released owed a total of N906 billion.
“This has become necessary as all avenues provided by the corporation for the debtors to propose acceptable resolution terms have failed,” it said in an advertorial released on Monday.
“Nevertheless, the corporation is still open to amicable resolution of these debts within a reasonable time, failing which it shall continue to exercise all powers as provided by law to recover the debts.”
In July, Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, had said the corporation would publish the names of debtors that have failed to reach a settlement or repayment resolution.
Ifeanyi Ubah, businessman and owner of Capital Oil, tops the list with a debt of N115 billion.
|
S/N
|
Obligor Name
|
Main Promoter(s)
|
Current Exposure
|
1
|
Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited
|
Ifeanyi Ubah
|
115,952,152,265.92
|
2
|
NICON Investments Limited
|
Jimoh Ibrahim
|
59,544,633,980.31
|
3
|
Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2)
|
Wale Babalakin (SAN)
|
40,798,422,374.02
|
4
|
Josepdam & Sons Limited
|
Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed Kuteyi
Ganiyu Kuteyi
|
39,056,674,951.55
|
5
|
Tinapa Business Resort
|
Cross River State Government
|
36,006,319,844.68
|
6
|
Home Trust Savings
|
Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun
|
30,626,243,344.71
|
7
|
Geometric Power Limited
|
Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji Agatha
Obibuaru Eluma
Anike Paul
Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka
Dozie Chijioke
Akpe Austine
Nnaji Okechukwu
UBA Trustees Limited
Kunoch Limited
Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited
|
29,844,500,896.77
|
8
|
Roygate Properties Limited
|
Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu John
Alarape Olabode
Okhaleke Ndudi
|
28,137,176,532.32
|
9
|
Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC)
|
Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
|
26,474,541,188.17
|
10
|
Anyiam Osigwe Limited
|
Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere
|
20,523,322,350.29
|
11
|
Platinum Capital
|
Obire RichardFrancis Atuche
|
20,378,820,507.19
|
12
|
Flotsome Investment Limited
|
Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
|
20,218,703,550.96
|
13
|
Lonestar Drilling
|
Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi
|
20,207,979,803.22
|
14
|
Petrologistics Limited
|
Ugoji Egbujo
|
19,576,962,565.35
|
15
|
Lorna Global Resources
|
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami
|
18,919,109,352.85
|
16
|
Hosanna Properties Limited
|
Anionye ChikaObi Ike C.
|
18,059,895,396.27
|
17
|
Minaj Holdings Limited
|
Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi Chudihuilogu
Miller Gregrey
Ethridge Kyle
Attueyi Joe
Oladele Afolabi
Okpere Kisito
Kokoricha Paul
|
17,306,900,257.66
|
18
|
Afrijet Airlines Limited
|
Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin
|
13,122,022,439.57
|
19
|
Petroleum Brokers Limited
|
Wilcox Awopuolagha
|
13,076,314,937.26
|
20
|
Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil
|
Kashamu Prince Buruji
|
13,015,595,907.67
|
21
|
Zarm Stores Limited
|
Gbadamosi Muftau, The Olofa of Offa
|
12,410,560,226.18
|
22
|
Tak Continental Limited
|
Thomas Akoh Etuh
|
11,585,755,562.89
|
23
|
Netlink Digital Television
|
Fashewe OyewoleVarderpuije Ahmed
|
11,550,782,130.79
|
24
|
Mobil Workers (EKET) Multipurpose Cooperative Society
|
Mobil Workers, represented by Okeke Eze (legal practitioner)
|
11,504,121,133.06
|
25
|
DWC Drilling Limited
|
Etheridge KyleJohn Ayeke
|
11,363,388,024.05
|
26
|
Sammy Beth Interbiz Limited
|
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
|
11,017,336,899.00
|
27
|
Ferdinand Oil Mills
|
Chief Ferdinand Anyaoha Anghara
|
10,855,175,005.53
|
28
|
Octopus Trust Nigeria Limited
|
Erastus Akingbola
|
10,175,717,163.07
|
29
|
Avian Spec
|
Femi JamesFunmi Ayorinde
|
7,619,760.034.02
|
30
|
Brooke Investments Limited
|
Chief S.I. AdegbiteAdegbite Adewale Michael
Adegbite Ademola Olumide
Sofela Michael Olufemi
|
7,341,118,227.21
|
31
|
Resource Intermediaries Limited
|
Soji Oyawoye (MD/CEO)Ebun Bamigboye
Weyinmi Jemide
Ido Ohiwere
|
7,282,308,754.08
|
32
|
Jummai Mahmud
|
Senator Joshua Dariye
|
6,823,110,429.13
|
33
|
Genprogetti Nigeria Limited
|
Nnamdi O. OkoyeCharles Umeadi
|
6,637,593,140.34
|
34
|
Ray Gold Silver Plus Limited
|
Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
|
6,392,813,914.61
|
35
|
Camden Resources Limited
|
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
|
5,875,022,498.73
|
36
|
Riverside Logistics Limited
|
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
|
5,874,161,281.46
|
37
|
Robo Michael Limited
|
Kassabali Samir IbrahimEgirani Arobo
Egirani Olotu
|
5,837,512,139.51
|
38
|
Lexcap Partners
|
Albert OkumagbaChibundu Edozie
|
5,696,111,908.02
|
39
|
Osigwe Foods & Agro Industries
|
Moh’d Anselm KayodeRaji A. Usman
|
5,648,190,385.41
|
40
|
Rangk Limited
|
Kanu Godwin Ndubuisi
|
5,390,589,104.93
|
41
|
Afro-Arab Investment Limited
|
Baba-Ahmed MoufitahBaba-Ahmed Muna Beitah
|
5,340,204,984.21
|
42
|
Dormanlong Engineering Limited
|
Austen Peters
|
4,700,000,000.00
|
43
|
Abasa Nigeria Enterprises Limited NPK1 A
|
Ezuma Innocent Ozoemena
|
4,666,999,131.41
|
44
|
Lawal Obelawo Plastics Industries Limited (LOPIN)
|
Prince Lawal Olaosebikan YesufuRamota Lawal
|
4,361,717,794.63
|
45
|
Eres N V (Nig.) Limited
|
Chief Pius Akinyelure
|
4,171,546,113.09
|
46
|
Al-Kahf Motorcycle Company Limited
|
Shehu BadamasiSafiya M. Badamasi
|
4,067,369,214.72
|
47
|
Madunka Motorcycle Company Limited
|
Abdullahi A. HaidoZainab A. Haido
|
3,561,115,889.09
|
48
|
Terminal Zero
|
Obadina GbengaNiyi Oyedele
|
3,318,675,426.60
|
49
|
Ocean Deep Properties Limited
|
Ray Nduka J. OkpuRay Ufoma Okpu
|
3,075,367,362.75
|
50
|
Claremount Management Limited
|
Okobi Paul UcheAkpan Patrick
|
2,944,490,078,53
|
51
|
Ena-Bell Limited
|
Ojo Osamuede BelleOjo Osamuede Enahoro
|
2,910,142,971.76
|
52
|
Omega Sunshine Ventures Limited
|
Segun AgbetuyiTolulope O. Fadahunsi
|
2,763,085,587.14
|
53
|
Tuns Farm Nigeria Limited
|
Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy
|
2,738,973,788.06
|
54
|
Nakem Oil & Gas Company Limited
|
Alebe Nathaniel UzeziAlebe O. Gift
|
2,718,933,557.79
|
55
|
Hyacinnth U.F. Enuha
|
Hyacinth Uzu-Fela Enuha
|
2,710,078,325.77
|
56
|
Ray Okpu
|
Ray Okpu
|
2,673,346,469.66
|
57
|
Bao Yao Future Lex
|
Garba Idris AbubakarYaozhang Shen
|
2,669,859,056.59
|
58
|
Aquitane Oil and Gas Limited
|
Ikechukwu Okolo
|
2,640,490,132.20
|
59
|
Waziri B. Mustapha
|
Alhaji Waziri B. Mustapha
|
2,612,458,766.09
|
60
|
Riggs Securities Limited
|
Yomi TokosiTokosi Tokumbo
Frederick Fasheun
Ralph Obiha
Awosika Kola
|
2,601,085,572.34
|
61
|
Likam Nigeria Limited
|
Alhaji Ibrahim HamzaYashuwah Hamza
|
2,525,755,239.96
|
62
|
Safe Nigeria Limited
|
Itohan Ogieva-OmosighoOsa Ogieva-Omosigho
|
2,369,063,554.93
|
63
|
Woksons International Limited
|
Chief William OkiOke E. Cynthia
|
2,326,577,517.14
|
64
|
Travaux Investments Limited
|
Lambo JumokeOgutuga Kemi
Sheri William
Folarin Rotimi Williams
|
2,303,470,835.43
|
65
|
Omega Savings and Loans
|
Agbetuyi SegunAdeniyi A. Adeuyiwa
|
2,283,749,521.09
|
66
|
Bellview Airlines Limited
|
Kayode OdukoyaAVM Emmanuel Ombu (Rtd)
|
2,258,232,021.87
|
67
|
Sage Int. Nig. Limited
|
Atikoro UyovbukerhiMaureen Uyovbukerhi
|
2,241,719,528.00
|
68
|
Van Vliet Trucks Limited
|
Nol Van VlietAdetunmbi Dayo
Kome Agodo
|
2,136,216,694.00
|
69
|
Baba Haruna Ibrahim
|
Baba Hruna Ibrahim
|
2,076,544,891.02
|
70
|
Abbey Lincoln Limited
|
Awoleye T. AbisodunFrancis T. Abisodun
|
2,065,489,600.50
|
71
|
Shell Staff West
|
Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
|
2,004,956,109.70
|
72
|
U.L.O. Consult, Ogbeogonogo
|
Chief Uche Luke Okpuno
|
1,984,819,888.82
|
73
|
Variations Industries Limited
|
Nwazulu Prince DennisNwazulu Protus
|
1,969,012,064.04
|
74
|
Tuns Holdings Limited
|
Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy
|
1,965,039,873.11
|
75
|
Shelter Development
|
Bayero Usman Ja’afaruIbrahim Isa Wada
|
1,875,156,385.12
|
76
|
Lynq Communications
|
Joe Obiora UdeagbalaSylvia Udeagbala
|
1,847,974,990.21
|
77
|
Petlib Envi-Chem Ser
|
Ibiam EleanyaEEkwo Eteakamba Edem
|
1,706,415,936,54
|
78
|
Amsalco Ind. Limited
|
Aminu SalehBashir Aminu Saleh
|
1,646,184,931.54
|
79
|
Aminu Saleh Alhaji
|
Aminu Saleh Alhaji
|
1,630,812,798.76
|
80
|
Chevron Oil Staff Multipurpose Cooperative
|
Chevron Staff
|
1,595,966,334.11
|
81
|
Micro Products Int’l Nig. Limited
|
Chris Anugwolu
|
1,568,839,810.06
|
82
|
The Franklin Hotel & Suites
|
Frank Omosigo
|
1,566,984,396.77
|
83
|
Titanium Oil and Energy Limited
|
Acholonu PatrickEkezie Chief Ralph
|
1,564,295,090.70
|
84
|
Alcomp Computers Limited
|
Engineer Emeka Vitus EzenwanneGloria Uzoamaka Ezenwanne
|
1,559,711,000.55
|
85
|
Tina Stores Limited
|
Matthew NmeziClementina Nmezi
|
1,558,068,328.38
|
86
|
Shemofeyo Ventures Limited
|
Sheba A. Acholonu PatrickModupe Olorunfemi
|
1,549,586,200.57
|
87
|
Westoil Petroleum Services Limited
|
Bidemi H. FahnHamdalat Ajayi
Omotayo Fahn
|
1,540,787,598.44
|
88
|
Ohzed Oil and Gas Company Limited
|
Stella O. DikeEngr Matthew A. Dike
|
1,516,937,763.45
|
89
|
KDC Construction Limited
|
Alh Waziri B. Mustapha
|
1,480,572,356.42
|
90
|
Deep Sea Oil Gas Limited
|
Itelima Steve YeowumaItelima Patricia Yeowuma
|
1,386,834,554.36
|
91
|
Ascot Fabricators and Constr. Limited
|
Henry E. ImasekhaJoey Chuma Obue
|
1,374,274,319.42
|
92
|
I.C.M.G. Limited
|
Mike Osime
|
1,339,507,291.77
|
93
|
Huf Engineering Nigeria Limited
|
Enuha Hyacinth Uzu FelaEnuha Carol
|
1,288,402,095.13
|
94
|
Integral Petrochemicals Limited
|
Oludare O. OlagokeAdeyemi Y. Olagoke
|
1,269,386,433.60
|
95
|
Unicorn Place Leisure Services Limited
|
Ike Nwabuoku
|
1,256,178,425.11
|
96
|
Ibika Investment & Property Limited
|
Fashina Kofoworola OlakunleFashina Mabayomije Omololu
|
1,230,763,959.94
|
97
|
Assorted Foods & Beverages
|
Ifabiyi AdemolaIfabiyi Eyitope
Ifabiyi Toyin
|
1,185,194,335.36
|
98
|
Al-Fil Petroleum Company Limited
|
Alao IdrisAlao Abdullatif
|
1,151,788,405.05
|
99
|
Primeview Investment and Property
|
Gabriel OreneEsule George
|
1,119,804,330.77
|
100
|
Merepainti Nigeria Limited/BPT Equipment
|
Engr Mohammed Nura Khalil
|
987,172,183.55
|
101
|
Rainbownet Limited
|
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
|
804,985,922.59
|
102
|
Paveblocks Nigeria Limited
|
Alh Waziri B. Mustapha
|
633,128,165.50
|
103
|
Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi
|
Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi
|
491,220,414.05
|
104
|
Engr. Sarki Labaran
|
Engr. Sarki Labaran
|
471,402,281.70
|
105
|
Senator Usman Bayero Nafada
|
Senator Usman Bayero Nafada
|
409,502,652.84
In a statement released through his lawyer Olawale Akoni, Babalakin said it is libellous for AMCON to publish his name amongst its debtors.
Akoni said a federal high court in Abuja, on April 5, 2012, had ruled that whatever debt was outstanding to any federal agency by Bi-Courtney and companies related to it should be deducted from the N132 billion that the federal government owes Bi-Courtney.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.