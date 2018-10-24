 FULL LIST: Ifeanyi Ubah, Jimoh Ibrahim… Here are AMCON’s 105 top debtors | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has published the names of its top 105 debtors.

According to the corporation, the “delinquent debtors”, whose names were released owed a total of N906 billion.

“This has become necessary as all avenues provided by the corporation for the debtors to propose acceptable resolution terms have failed,” it said in an advertorial released on Monday.

“Nevertheless, the corporation is still open to amicable resolution of these debts within a reasonable time, failing which it shall continue to exercise all powers as provided by law to recover the debts.”


In July, Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, had said the corporation would publish the names of debtors that have failed to reach a settlement or repayment resolution.

Ifeanyi Ubah, businessman and owner of Capital Oil, tops the list with a debt of N115 billion.

S/N
Obligor Name
Main Promoter(s)
Current Exposure
1
Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited
Ifeanyi Ubah
115,952,152,265.92
2
NICON Investments Limited
Jimoh Ibrahim
59,544,633,980.31
3
Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2)
Wale Babalakin (SAN)
40,798,422,374.02
4
Josepdam & Sons Limited
Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed Kuteyi
Ganiyu Kuteyi
39,056,674,951.55
5
Tinapa Business Resort
Cross River State Government
36,006,319,844.68
6
Home Trust Savings
Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun
30,626,243,344.71
7
Geometric Power Limited
Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji Agatha
Obibuaru Eluma
Anike Paul
Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka
Dozie Chijioke
Akpe Austine
Nnaji Okechukwu
UBA Trustees Limited
Kunoch Limited
Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited
29,844,500,896.77
8
Roygate Properties Limited
Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu John
Alarape Olabode
Okhaleke Ndudi
28,137,176,532.32
9
Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC)
Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
26,474,541,188.17
10
Anyiam Osigwe Limited
Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere
20,523,322,350.29
11
Platinum Capital
Obire RichardFrancis Atuche
20,378,820,507.19
12
Flotsome Investment Limited
Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
20,218,703,550.96
13
Lonestar Drilling
Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi
20,207,979,803.22
14
Petrologistics Limited
Ugoji Egbujo
19,576,962,565.35
15
Lorna Global Resources
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami
18,919,109,352.85
16
Hosanna Properties Limited
Anionye ChikaObi Ike C.
18,059,895,396.27
17
Minaj Holdings Limited
Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi Chudihuilogu
Miller Gregrey
Ethridge Kyle
Attueyi Joe
Oladele Afolabi
Okpere Kisito
Kokoricha Paul
17,306,900,257.66
18
Afrijet Airlines Limited
Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin
13,122,022,439.57
19
Petroleum Brokers Limited
Wilcox Awopuolagha
13,076,314,937.26
20
Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil
Kashamu Prince Buruji
13,015,595,907.67
21
Zarm Stores Limited
Gbadamosi Muftau, The Olofa of Offa
12,410,560,226.18
22
Tak Continental Limited
Thomas Akoh Etuh
11,585,755,562.89
23
Netlink Digital Television
Fashewe OyewoleVarderpuije Ahmed
11,550,782,130.79
24
Mobil Workers (EKET) Multipurpose Cooperative Society
Mobil Workers, represented by Okeke Eze (legal practitioner)
11,504,121,133.06
25
DWC Drilling Limited
Etheridge KyleJohn Ayeke
11,363,388,024.05
26
Sammy Beth Interbiz Limited
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
11,017,336,899.00
27
Ferdinand Oil Mills
Chief Ferdinand Anyaoha Anghara
10,855,175,005.53
28
Octopus Trust Nigeria Limited
Erastus Akingbola
10,175,717,163.07
29
Avian Spec
Femi JamesFunmi Ayorinde
7,619,760.034.02
30
Brooke Investments Limited
Chief S.I. AdegbiteAdegbite Adewale Michael
Adegbite Ademola Olumide
Sofela Michael Olufemi
7,341,118,227.21
31
Resource Intermediaries Limited
Soji Oyawoye (MD/CEO)Ebun Bamigboye
Weyinmi Jemide
Ido Ohiwere
7,282,308,754.08
32
Jummai Mahmud
Senator Joshua Dariye
6,823,110,429.13
33
Genprogetti Nigeria Limited
Nnamdi O. OkoyeCharles Umeadi
6,637,593,140.34
34
Ray Gold Silver Plus Limited
Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
6,392,813,914.61
35
Camden Resources Limited
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
5,875,022,498.73
36
Riverside Logistics Limited
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
5,874,161,281.46
37
Robo Michael Limited
Kassabali Samir IbrahimEgirani Arobo
Egirani Olotu
5,837,512,139.51
38
Lexcap Partners
Albert OkumagbaChibundu Edozie
5,696,111,908.02
39
Osigwe Foods & Agro Industries
Moh’d Anselm KayodeRaji A. Usman
5,648,190,385.41
40
Rangk Limited
Kanu Godwin Ndubuisi
5,390,589,104.93
41
Afro-Arab Investment Limited
Baba-Ahmed MoufitahBaba-Ahmed Muna Beitah
5,340,204,984.21
42
Dormanlong Engineering Limited
Austen Peters
4,700,000,000.00
43
Abasa Nigeria Enterprises Limited NPK1 A
Ezuma Innocent Ozoemena
4,666,999,131.41
44
Lawal Obelawo Plastics Industries Limited (LOPIN)
Prince Lawal Olaosebikan YesufuRamota Lawal
4,361,717,794.63
45
Eres N V (Nig.) Limited
Chief Pius Akinyelure
4,171,546,113.09
46
Al-Kahf Motorcycle Company Limited
Shehu BadamasiSafiya M. Badamasi
4,067,369,214.72
47
Madunka Motorcycle Company Limited
Abdullahi A. HaidoZainab A. Haido
3,561,115,889.09
48
Terminal Zero
Obadina GbengaNiyi Oyedele
3,318,675,426.60
49
Ocean Deep Properties Limited
Ray Nduka J. OkpuRay Ufoma Okpu
3,075,367,362.75
50
Claremount Management Limited
Okobi Paul UcheAkpan Patrick
2,944,490,078,53
51
Ena-Bell Limited
Ojo Osamuede BelleOjo Osamuede Enahoro
2,910,142,971.76
52
Omega Sunshine Ventures Limited
Segun AgbetuyiTolulope O. Fadahunsi
2,763,085,587.14
53
Tuns Farm Nigeria Limited
Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy
2,738,973,788.06
54
Nakem Oil & Gas Company Limited
Alebe Nathaniel UzeziAlebe O. Gift
2,718,933,557.79
55
Hyacinnth U.F. Enuha
Hyacinth Uzu-Fela Enuha
2,710,078,325.77
56
Ray Okpu
Ray Okpu
2,673,346,469.66
57
Bao Yao Future Lex
Garba Idris AbubakarYaozhang Shen
2,669,859,056.59
58
Aquitane Oil and Gas Limited
Ikechukwu Okolo
2,640,490,132.20
59
Waziri B. Mustapha
Alhaji Waziri B. Mustapha
2,612,458,766.09
60
Riggs Securities Limited
Yomi TokosiTokosi Tokumbo
Frederick Fasheun
Ralph Obiha
Awosika Kola
2,601,085,572.34
61
Likam Nigeria Limited
Alhaji Ibrahim HamzaYashuwah Hamza
2,525,755,239.96
62
Safe Nigeria Limited
Itohan Ogieva-OmosighoOsa Ogieva-Omosigho
2,369,063,554.93
63
Woksons International Limited
Chief William OkiOke E. Cynthia
2,326,577,517.14
64
Travaux Investments Limited
Lambo JumokeOgutuga Kemi
Sheri William
Folarin Rotimi Williams
2,303,470,835.43
65
Omega Savings and Loans
Agbetuyi SegunAdeniyi A. Adeuyiwa
2,283,749,521.09
66
Bellview Airlines Limited
Kayode OdukoyaAVM Emmanuel Ombu (Rtd)
2,258,232,021.87
67
Sage Int. Nig. Limited
Atikoro UyovbukerhiMaureen Uyovbukerhi
2,241,719,528.00
68
Van Vliet Trucks Limited
Nol Van VlietAdetunmbi Dayo
Kome Agodo
2,136,216,694.00
69
Baba Haruna Ibrahim
Baba Hruna Ibrahim
2,076,544,891.02
70
Abbey Lincoln Limited
Awoleye T. AbisodunFrancis T. Abisodun
2,065,489,600.50
71
Shell Staff West
Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
2,004,956,109.70
72
U.L.O. Consult, Ogbeogonogo
Chief Uche Luke Okpuno
1,984,819,888.82
73
Variations Industries Limited
Nwazulu Prince DennisNwazulu Protus
1,969,012,064.04
74
Tuns Holdings Limited
Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy
1,965,039,873.11
75
Shelter Development
Bayero Usman Ja’afaruIbrahim Isa Wada
1,875,156,385.12
76
Lynq Communications
Joe Obiora UdeagbalaSylvia Udeagbala
1,847,974,990.21
77
Petlib Envi-Chem Ser
Ibiam EleanyaEEkwo Eteakamba Edem
1,706,415,936,54
78
Amsalco Ind. Limited
Aminu SalehBashir Aminu Saleh
1,646,184,931.54
79
Aminu Saleh Alhaji
Aminu Saleh Alhaji
1,630,812,798.76
80
Chevron Oil Staff Multipurpose Cooperative
Chevron Staff
1,595,966,334.11
81
Micro Products Int’l Nig. Limited
Chris Anugwolu
1,568,839,810.06
82
The Franklin Hotel & Suites
Frank Omosigo
1,566,984,396.77
83
Titanium Oil and Energy Limited
Acholonu PatrickEkezie Chief Ralph
1,564,295,090.70
84
Alcomp Computers Limited
Engineer Emeka Vitus EzenwanneGloria Uzoamaka Ezenwanne
1,559,711,000.55
85
Tina Stores Limited
Matthew NmeziClementina Nmezi
1,558,068,328.38
86
Shemofeyo Ventures Limited
Sheba A. Acholonu PatrickModupe Olorunfemi
1,549,586,200.57
87
Westoil Petroleum Services Limited
Bidemi H. FahnHamdalat Ajayi
Omotayo Fahn
1,540,787,598.44
88
Ohzed Oil and Gas Company Limited
Stella O. DikeEngr Matthew A. Dike
1,516,937,763.45
89
KDC Construction Limited
Alh Waziri B. Mustapha
1,480,572,356.42
90
Deep Sea Oil Gas Limited
Itelima Steve YeowumaItelima Patricia Yeowuma
1,386,834,554.36
91
Ascot Fabricators and Constr. Limited
Henry E. ImasekhaJoey Chuma Obue
1,374,274,319.42
92
I.C.M.G. Limited
Mike Osime
1,339,507,291.77
93
Huf Engineering Nigeria Limited
Enuha Hyacinth Uzu FelaEnuha Carol
1,288,402,095.13
94
Integral Petrochemicals Limited
Oludare O. OlagokeAdeyemi Y. Olagoke
1,269,386,433.60
95
Unicorn Place Leisure Services Limited
Ike Nwabuoku
1,256,178,425.11
96
Ibika Investment & Property Limited
Fashina Kofoworola OlakunleFashina Mabayomije Omololu
1,230,763,959.94
97
Assorted Foods & Beverages
Ifabiyi AdemolaIfabiyi Eyitope
Ifabiyi Toyin
1,185,194,335.36
98
Al-Fil Petroleum Company Limited
Alao IdrisAlao Abdullatif
1,151,788,405.05
99
Primeview Investment and Property
Gabriel OreneEsule George
1,119,804,330.77
100
Merepainti Nigeria Limited/BPT Equipment
Engr Mohammed Nura Khalil
987,172,183.55
101
Rainbownet Limited
H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani
804,985,922.59
102
Paveblocks Nigeria Limited
Alh Waziri B. Mustapha
633,128,165.50
103
Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi
Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi
491,220,414.05
104
Engr. Sarki Labaran
Engr. Sarki Labaran
471,402,281.70
105
Senator Usman Bayero Nafada
Senator Usman Bayero Nafada
409,502,652.84

In a statement released through his lawyer Olawale Akoni, Babalakin said it is libellous for AMCON to publish his name amongst its debtors.

Akoni said a federal high court in Abuja, on April 5, 2012, had ruled that whatever debt was outstanding to any federal agency by Bi-Courtney and companies related to it should be deducted from the N132 billion that the federal government owes Bi-Courtney.

