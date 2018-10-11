



A high court sitting in Port Harcourt has sacked the Ojukaye Flag-Amachree-led executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.





The court also voided the primary election conducted by the faction recognised by the party’s national leadership.





The court gave the ruling on Wednesday, following a case filed by some members of the party against the faction in the build up of the primaries.





While the faction is loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, the second faction has the backing of Magnus Abe, senator representing Rivers south-east.





The two factions conducted parallel governorship primaries, with Tonye Cole and Abe emerging separate winners.





At the court sitting, Chiwendu Nworgu, judge handling the case, also nullified the ward, local government and state congresses conducted by the faction in May.





Nwogu described the conduct of the primary as illegal and unconstitutional, following the “exclusion” of all those who purchased nomination forms and were entitled to participatein the exercise.





“The rule by might must be checked by the rule of law. We must restore the hope of the common man in the justice system,” the judge said while giving the ruling.





The faction has since appealed the court ruling.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chris Finebone, its spokesman, said a stay of execution of the court ruling has also been entered.