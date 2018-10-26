The National Emergency Management Agency has received another batch of 149 stranded Nigerians from Libya.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 1.20am on Friday.They were brought back in a Buraq Airlines Boeing 737-8000 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG by the International Organisation for Migration under its Assisted Voluntary Return Programme.Spokesperson for NEMA, South West Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the majority of the returnees came back from Tripoli, the capital city of the volatile North African country.Farinloye said they comprised of 81 adult males, 56 adult females, two male children, eight male infants, one female child and two female infants.