The meeting the federal government conveyed to discuss new minimum wage ended on an inconclusive note on Monday.





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chris Ngige, minister of labour, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance and six governors were in attendance at the meeting which held at the presidential villa, Abuja.





One of the governors told reporters that the meeting ended inconclusively.





He said though the governors were willing to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage demanded by workers, they lack the capacity to do so.





The governor said an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum would be convened on Tuesday and the decision of the governors would be made known after this.





More to follow…