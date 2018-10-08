The Federal Government is set to announce the new minimum wage as the Tripartite Committee completes its assignment.The outcome of the Tripartite Committee has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.Mr Ayuba Wabba, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.According to him, the committee used two days to reconvene and deliberate on a new minimum wage that was acceptable to all employers of labour in the country.“I want to assure workers that all has been concluded and will be passed for signing within the week.“I also want to appreciate the Organised Private Sector, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association for their resolve to pay the new minimum wage when it is signed into law,” he said.