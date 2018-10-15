The Federal Government, Monday, said it is considering alternative sources of gas supply for the country and is looking beyond the Nigerian Delta region for this new sources.Speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Gas Association, NGA, 11th International Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu also stated that the Federal Government is serious about taking gas to the northern region of the country, through the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, so as to address the massive de-industrialisation, deforestation, growing population and economic challenges witnessed in the region.Commenting on the alternative sources of gas supply, Kachikwu, who was represented by his Senior Technical Adviser, Upstream and Gas, Mr. Gbite Adeniji, said the country can no longer tolerate the fact that where 11 power plants across the country would be forced to shut down, once there is a disruption in gas supply through the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System, ELPS.