



The federal government has included a dead person on its list of Nigerians banned from travelling abroad.





On Saturday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced that at least 50 Nigerians being probed for alleged corruption have been banned from leaving the country.





He had said the action was to the effect of the executive order six recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.





But — you wouldn’t believe — among these Nigerians placed on the watch list seen by The Nation — is Innocent Umezulike, former chief judge of Enugu state who has been deceased since June.





Interestingly, Umezulike passed away even before the executive order in question was signed by the president in July.





The late judge, who was arraigned in 2017 for alleged corruption, was laid to rest in September.





The federal government had committed a similar gaffe in December when it appointed five — not one or two — dead persons into various boards of government agencies and parastatals.