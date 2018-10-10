



The Federal Government has filed two charges against the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North-East) for allegedly failing to declare some of their assets.





The charges marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/62/2018 (for Ekweremadu) and FHC/ABJ/CR/88/2018 (for Akpan) were filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).





The charge against Ekweremadu has been assigned to Justice Binta Nyako, while the one against Akpan is assigned to Justice John Tsoho.





Both judges, on Wednesday, granted leave to the prosecution to serve the charges and other accompanying court documents on the defendants through the Clerk of the National Assembly.





The order for substituted service was granted by both judges after listening to the prosecution lawyer, Celsus Upong, who complained of difficulty in effecting personal service on the defendants.