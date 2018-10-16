



The federal government has charged Ademola Adeleke, senator representing Osun west, and four others before the federal high court, Abuja, for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices.





Adeleke and four others were accused of fraudulently registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Osun state, to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) of June/July 2017.





Named alongside Adeleke in the charge are Sikiru Adeleke, his brother, Aregbesola Mufutau, principal of the school, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, the registrar, and Dare Olutope, a teacher.





Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, was absent when the case was brought up in court on Monday.





Alex Izinyon, Adeleke’s lawyer, said his client took ill on Friday and had been stooling, saying a copy of a medical report was available to that effect.





He sought a postponement of the arraignment.





Simon Lough, the prosecution lawyer, said he had received the medical report.





Consequently, IE Ekwo, presiding judge, adjourned the case to October 31.





“The prosecution is ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date, to take their plea,” he said.





In September, prior to the governorship election in Osun, the police had asked the senator and four others allegedly involved in the malpractice to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for “immediate” arraignment in court.





But Adeleke had obtained a court order restraining the police from arresting him.