The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the minister, the transaction parties are Citigroup Global Market Limited, Standard Chartered Bank as joint manager; FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as the financial adviser; White And Case LLP, Banwo and Ighodalo as legal adviser and Africa Practice Limited as technical adviser on communication.
She said the approval was part of government’s commitment to the implementation of the 2018 Appropriation Act.
