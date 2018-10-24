 FEC awards contract for Lagos-Badagry Expressway | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Federal Executive  Committee on Wednesday awarded a contract for the repair of the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Government of Nigeria Twitter handle, @Asorock. It was revealed that the contract would be focused on the 46 kilometres stretch of the road from Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border.

While the repair of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being carried out by the Lagos State Government.

