The Federal Executive Committee on Wednesday awarded a contract for the repair of the Lagos Badagry Expressway.This was revealed in a tweet on the Government of Nigeria Twitter handle, @Asorock. It was revealed that the contract would be focused on the 46 kilometres stretch of the road from Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border.While the repair of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being carried out by the Lagos State Government.See tweet:#FECBrief: FEC today approved a contract for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, specifically the 46km Section from Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border. (The repair of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being carried out by the Lagos State Govt) #GovtAtWorkNG— Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) October 24, 2018