This was revealed in a tweet on the Government of Nigeria Twitter handle, @Asorock. It was revealed that the contract would be focused on the 46 kilometres stretch of the road from Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border.
While the repair of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being carried out by the Lagos State Government.
See tweet:
#FECBrief: FEC today approved a contract for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, specifically the 46km Section from Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border. (The repair of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being carried out by the Lagos State Govt) #GovtAtWorkNG
— Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) October 24, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.