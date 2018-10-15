



The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Sunday declared that he will submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for questioning immediately after leaving office.





He also stressed that he won’t escape from the commission.





The outgoing governor, who claimed to be on his way to Abuja to honour EFCC’s invitation, told journalists in Akure airport, Ondo State that he was ready to defend all his actions while in office.





He said, “There is no seaport in Abuja, EFCC doesn’t need any drama, I am a man of courage, I have told them I’m coming and I’m on my way to them.





“So, after a meritorious service, anybody who wants to call me to question, I’m available to them, just one call away. And my going now is my demonstration to them that I’m a man of my words.





” I’m not scared of anything. I always say to people that the life of a man does not consist in the abundance of what he has, life is for the courageous, not for the weak.





“I have served well, I have defended the common man in this country and I will continue to defend them.





“I will never be cowed by anybody, it is important to speak truth to power, I will not allow myself or any Nigerian to be oppressed.”